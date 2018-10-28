Crime
Police Investigating After Man Shot In East Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man was sent to the hospital in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning.
Tulsa police say officers responded to a shooting near 31st and Garnett at around 2:45 a.m.
Officers say the male victim was shot while at a friend’s residence, but they say the victim ran to his home down the street before police were called.
Police say the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but he is believed to have since stabilized.
They say they do have a possible suspect, however, they are not releasing suspect information at this time in the investigation.