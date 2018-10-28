Crime
Driver Sought By Police After Pursuit Through Tulsa Neighborhood
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are looking for a man who led them on a short pursuit near Latimer and Harvard early Sunday morning.
Officers say they attempted to stop a silver Chevrolet pickup for minor traffic violations at around 2:00 a.m., but the driver took off.
They say they lost sight of the driver after he bailed out of the truck near Archer and ran off.
Officers say the driver had left the pickup in gear when he ran off and it continued moving until it struck a residential fence.
They say the driver’s identity is unknown at this time.