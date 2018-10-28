Breezy End To The Weekend Across Green Country
The warm weather continues for eastern Oklahoma despite a cold front moving across the area today.
After very light winds Saturday, plan for much breezier conditions for our Sunday behind that front. North winds will gust to 20 to 25 miles per hour at times. However, that front won’t have a huge impact on our temperatures. We’ll be just a few degrees cooler today but overall still gorgeous with highs ranging from the lower 70s in northeast Oklahoma to the upper 70s in southeast Oklahoma.
Today’s front will stall out in southeastern Oklahoma by tonight, likely dissipating by early Monday. So, after a chilly start to our Monday, we’ll again recover rapidly to spring-like conditions by Monday afternoon with highs back in the upper 70s as Gulf moisture quickly surges back into Green Country.
A stronger cold front will slowly progress into the state on Tuesday, moving into eastern Oklahoma by late Tuesday. We’ll have one last warm day out ahead of that front with lows in the 60s and highs in the 70s on Tuesday, along with gusty south winds. Scattered storms will be possible along this front from Tuesday evening into Tuesday night, with the best chances generally southeast of Tulsa.
That front will shove south of Green Country on Halloween Wednesday, bringing an abrupt end to the above normal warmth just in time for the spooky holiday! Scattered showers and areas of drizzle look to hang around for Halloween, with temperatures likely holding in the 50s and gusty north winds. Make sure the kids’ Halloween costumes have an extra layer or two of warmth for trick-or-treating!
Crisp, cooler fall air will settle back in after Halloween as a strong upper-level trough develops over the middle of the country. By the end of the upcoming week we’ll be back to jacket weather with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 50s as we kick off November!
Have a wonderful Sunday, Green Country! Be sure to follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!