Officials Investigate Body, Vehicle Found In Chandler Lake
Sunday, October 28th 2018, 2:24 PM CDT
Updated:
CHANDLER, Oklahoma - Officials are investigating after a body and vehicle were recovered from a lake in Chandler.
According to officials, a fishermen at Bell Cow Lake discovered the vehicle early Sunday morning.
The victim is a woman, according to officials with the Chandler Fire Department.
Officials say search boats were deployed after investigators found track marks along the lake.
Chandler Police are investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.