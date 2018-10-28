News
Volunteers Work To Restore The Blue Whale Of Catoosa
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - Volunteers are pitching in to restore an Oklahoma icon. On Sunday those with the non-profit OK Chive were scrubbing Catoosa's famous Blue Whale.
Members of the group say they want to preserve the landmark for generations to come.
"I think it'd be really fun to come out here with my friends and now that I've been out here I can say I helped restore it," said volunteer Addie.
"I learned to swim here so it was really neat. I'm glad that they can still get the families out here," said Cindy.
Some volunteers even came from as far away as Iceland. Volunteers worked on the Whale itself as well as the surrounding site.