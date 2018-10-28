Suspect Caught On Camera Breaking Into Tulsa Home
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man was caught on camera breaking into a home near 11th and Peoria and got away with more than $1,000 in items.
Tulsa Police are looking for this man, but neighbors say burglaries in that area are not uncommon.
Surveillance video shows the man forcing his way through a bedroom door. The man rummages through the room, taking whatever, he can get his hands on.
Tracy Mallory and Emma Tennyson say he left with electronics, laptops, and DVD’s. They say several of their neighbors’ homes have also been broken into recently. The homeowners say they were at work when the break-in happened.
"I just don't want anybody else to have to go through the same thing because I feel like we live pretty modestly and the people he's stealing from are people who are just trying to make it," said Emma.
If you recognize the man in the video, call Tulsa Police.