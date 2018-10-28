News
Tulsa Police Searching For Suspects In Apartment Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment building on 3333 E Newton.
According to police, there were three people in a car when the suspect shot one of the other passengers. The suspect then ran away on foot but police believe they may have been picked up by another vehicle. The victim got out of the vehicle next an entered an apartment, the third individual drove away.
The victim has been taken to a hospital, police say their injuries are not life-threatening. Police are searching for the shooter and the driver of the silver four-door sedan. The shooter is described as a black male in a fluorescent yellow shirt and bright green shoes.