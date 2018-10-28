News
Claremore Woman's Missing 80-Pound Tortoise Has Been Found
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - On Tuesday, a Rogers County woman took to Facebook to report her 80-pond tortoise, Dozer, had disappeared.
But on Sunday she received some good news because Dozer has been found. Wild Heart Ranch in Claremore posted on Facebook saying two people were in the yard when the big tortoise walked right up to them.
They recognized Dozer and brought him to the ranch. Wild Heart credited everyone who helped share the story and says Dozer has been returned home safely.