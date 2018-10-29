News
2nd Annual Schnitzel Stampede Held In Downtown Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - Dachshunds take over downtown Muskogee Sunday.
The small dogs and their owners participated in the 2nd Annual Schnitzel Stampede at The Ball Park on South 2nd Street.
The dogs took home awards for everything from the craziest coat to best trick. There was even a race to see which one was the fastest.
Proceeds from the event benefited The Bark Park, the City of Muskogee's Animal Control spay and neuter program as well as the Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center.