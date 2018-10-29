Rain Chances Return To Eastern Oklahoma By Wednesday
TULSA, Oklahoma - A strong upper level low will move across southern Canada during the early periods of the forecast with a long-wave trough moving across the plains Tuesday into Wednesday. Another strong looking shortwave will dive down the northwest flow and enter part of the plains Friday into Saturday. Both features will produce some precipitation. It’s the first system that will have a higher chance for showers or storms as a surface front moves across the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected but there may be enough instability for some thunder across extreme eastern Oklahoma into western Arkansas as the front enters these areas Tuesday evening. Some post frontal precip is possible Wednesday for some locations before the above-mentioned long wave moves east of the area. The exact parameters may change some, but the higher chances for any post frontal precip will occur Wednesday morning through midday, and mostly southeast of the I-44 region. At this point, most of the Halloween and Fall Family Festival periods should only have low chances for precip. Yet grounds will be damp and temps cool.
Daytime highs today are expected to move back into the mid to upper 70s with partly sunny and windy weather. South winds will be likely from 15 to 30 mph again this afternoon.
Tuesday morning lows will be very mild with most locations in the lower to mid-60s. Tuesday afternoon highs should still reach the 70s before the front arrives with a chance for showers and storms along with falling temps and gusty north winds.
Wednesday will be the cool and damp day with morning lows in the 50s and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday morning will feature lows in the 40s with highs in the lower 60s. Friday lows will be in the 40s with highs in the upper 50s. Another small chance for showers will arrive either Friday or Saturday with weekend lows in the 30s and 40s with highs in the lower 60s. Saturday morning lows may drop into the mid-30s across some valley locations across far northern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas.,
Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.