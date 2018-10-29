TULSA, Oklahoma - A strong upper level low will move across southern Canada during the early periods of the forecast with a long-wave trough moving across the plains Tuesday into Wednesday. Another strong looking shortwave will dive down the northwest flow and enter part of the plains Friday into Saturday. Both features will produce some precipitation. It’s the first system that will have a higher chance for showers or storms as a surface front moves across the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected but there may be enough instability for some thunder across extreme eastern Oklahoma into western Arkansas as the front enters these areas Tuesday evening. Some post frontal precip is possible Wednesday for some locations before the above-mentioned long wave moves east of the area. The exact parameters may change some, but the higher chances for any post frontal precip will occur Wednesday morning through midday, and mostly southeast of the I-44 region. At this point, most of the Halloween and Fall Family Festival periods should only have low chances for precip. Yet grounds will be damp and temps cool.