JAKARTA, Indonesia - A Lion Air flight with 189 people on board crashed into the sea moments after taking off from Indonesia's capital early Monday.

The airliner said it had lost contact with Flight JT-610 and Indonesia's search and rescue agency posted images of debris it has found from the Boeing 737 Max 8 plane that went down in the waters off West Java. There was no immediate word of any survivors and the aircraft is believed to have sunk after it crashed.