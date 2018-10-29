Crime
Inmate Sought After Walking Away From Tulsa Halfway House
Monday, October 29th 2018, 3:37 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who walked away from a Tulsa halfway house earlier this month.
He is identified as 40-year-old Christopher Stone.
The DOC says on Friday, October 12th, Stone disappeared from the Tulsa Transitional Center.
Stone is 6-foot-3 and weighs about 165 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes and sometimes uses the name "Christopher W. Richard."
He was serving time for convictions out of Delaware and Washington counties.
If you have any information on Christopher Stone whereabouts, you're asked to call DOC's escapee hotline at 405-425-2698.