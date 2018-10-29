News
30 Students Take Part In Bixby's 4th Annual Buddy Baseball Game
BIXBY, Oklahoma - Sunday was a picture perfect afternoon in Bixby for the Spartans fourth annual Buddy Baseball game.
A record 30 special needs students from around the district hit the diamond for an afternoon of baseball.
"It's an awesome day.. I love just seeing the smiles on the kids faces... just like God's little angels to me and it just makes a great impact and makes us realize how lucky we are to play this game," said Bixby pitcher Jaxson Crull
Many of these kids say the memories from the game will last a lifetime.