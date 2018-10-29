Troopers Looking For Vehicle That Caused Multiple Accidents, Fatality Along I-40
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported at least four accidents, including one fatality overnight along Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City.
The crash happened about 4:50 a.m. Monday.
OHP confirmed a fatality near I-40 westbound between MacArthur Boulevard and Portland Avenue. A body from pulled from a vehicle at the scene, troopers said.
Troopers said a woman was found dead inside a pickup which sustained significant damage to the driver windshield area.
A second accident involved a tanker on the ramp to I-40 at MacArthur. Multiple passenger vehicles were hit as well resulting in multiple injuries. Troopers have not confirmed a number of injuries at this time.
Troopers said they found an overturned SUV and a BMW with significant damage to its driver's front end.
Oklahoma City police told troopers a five-axle semi was driving northbound on MacArthur Boulevard, passing under the interstate, when the top of the tank trailer was hit by a wheels assembly that appeared to come off of I-40.
Troopers think these accidents are all somehow related to a commercial motor vehicle that lost one of its tires while driving on the interstate.
Troopers are still investigating the sequence of events, but they are asking for the public's help to identify the commercial motor vehicle that may have started the crashes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the troopers at 405-425-2323.
