Man's Truck Recovered After He Left It Running Outside A Tulsa QuikTrip
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police look for the man who they say stole someone's truck early Monday parked outside a Tulsa convenience store.
Officers say at 1:20 a.m. a man left his truck running while he went inside the QuikTrip in the 1400 block of East 71st Street. Police say a man sitting in another vehicle nearby, got out and jumped into the running vehicle and drove off.
Officers were notified and found the truck abandoned, minutes later in the 5300 block of South Peoria.
Police say this is a great opportunity to remind drivers to please not leave your car running. Something like this can happen to you, and police work thousands of these stolen car cases every year.
Officers say the victim got his truck back and reports nothing was taken as far as the victim can tell.
The man who stole the truck however, has not been arrested..