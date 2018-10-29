Price Of Gasoline Continues To Drop Across Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Gasoline prices are falling across eastern Oklahoma and some analysts believe that trend will continue.
Right now, GasBuddy.com reports that the Tulsa area is averaging $2.41 a gallon with the lowest reported price at $2.27.
GasBuddy analysts say the prices could continue to fall for the next couple weeks at least because of the falling price of oil. They say in recent weeks oil has dropped by about 10-percent. It is now under $70 a barrel.
At this time last year, gasoline was under $2 a gallon but then four years ago it was almost $3 a gallon, so it has fluctuated.
This comes as discussions are underway that major producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia could begin to increase production.
No matter where you're traveling now, prices are down 6 cents from a month ago all across the U.S.