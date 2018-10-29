TULSA, Oklahoma - A family of three escapes their burning home safely early Monday.

The fire department was called to the home in the 1200 block of North 67th Street just before 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters say a man woke up, smelled smoke and got his family and their pets outside before the fire department arrived.

The Fire Department says the rear of the home suffered extensive damage.  In fact, that portion of the home has collapsed. 

Firefighters were able stop the fire before it spread to nearby homes. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.