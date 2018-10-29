Three Escape Tulsa Home Badly Damaged By Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - A family of three escapes their burning home safely early Monday.
The fire department was called to the home in the 1200 block of North 67th Street just before 6:30 a.m.
Family escapes house fire that causes major damage near Pine & Sheridan. pic.twitter.com/zlAXB8uBjC— Dave Davis (@DaveDavisKOTV) October 29, 2018
Firefighters say a man woke up, smelled smoke and got his family and their pets outside before the fire department arrived.
The Fire Department says the rear of the home suffered extensive damage. In fact, that portion of the home has collapsed.
Engine 17, Ladder 31, Engine 15, Engine 16, and Ladder 22 crews worked an early morning house fire near Pine and Sheridan. When Engine 17 arrived they reported heavy fire from the rear of the house. All residents and their pets got out safely. pic.twitter.com/JVCQcOlSGc— Tulsa Fire Dept. (@TulsaFire) October 29, 2018
Firefighters were able stop the fire before it spread to nearby homes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.