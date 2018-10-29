News
Enjoy Tulsa HallowZOOween Through Wednesday
TULSA, Oklahoma - You can go trick or treating during HallowZOOween at the Tulsa Zoo. The zoo is decked out to celebrate Halloween from 6 to 9 p.m. through the 31st .
There's a haunted train, games and activities, and - of course - plenty of candy spread throughout the zoo. The 29th anniversary of the event features a special Pirates and Princesses evening that starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 30.
Tickets are $9 for non-members and $8 for Zoo Friends. The Pirates and Princesses event is extra.
You can buy tickets at the door until 8:30 p.m. or online at the Zoo website.