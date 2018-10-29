Owasso Police Investigate Social Media Threat Against Eighth Grade Center
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso Police said they ruled a social media post made against the Eighth Grade Center was not a current or legitimate threat Monday morning, October 29. That school and Ator Elementary were on external lockdown for a short time as the threat was investigated, according to Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff.
Wood said school resource officers were told Monday morning of a post that suggested a student might bring a gun to the Owasso Eighth Grade Center.
"All available resources were dispatched to area schools, including uniformed officers and plainclothes detectives, to assist with the investigation and conduct saturation patrols to ensure the security of the students," Woodruff said in a news release.
Police said they found out who made the post and interviewed them. They said they are working to decide if any criminal referrals will be made to the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office in connection to the threat.
Since the people involved are juveniles, Woodruff said police will be releasing "very limited" information.