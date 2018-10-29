News
TPD To Host Family-Friendly Haunted Precinct
Monday, October 29th 2018, 11:17 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - For the ninth year, officers from the Tulsa Police Department’s Riverside Division will host a Haunted Halloween Precinct. It will take place Tuesday, October 30th from 5:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.
At this free event, families will be able to look at police equipment including the helicopter, armored vehicle, and patrol cars, and visit with the officers who use them. Children 12 and under can play games and receive safe treats at the event.
The Riverside Division is located at 7515 Riverside Parkway.