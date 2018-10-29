News
Tulsa Police Investigate Chain-Reaction Crash
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating after a reported stolen car was involved in a chain-reaction crash near Pine and Sheridan around 8 a.m. Monday, October 29.
Police responded to a crash in which a silver BMW rear-ended a black SUV, which then hit a car.
Police said the tags on the BMW came back stolen, and witnesses identified its driver as she walked down the street, away from the crash.
Police took her into custody, but they are still trying to determine if the car was hers and she just didn't cancel the stolen alert on it, or if she was in it illegally.