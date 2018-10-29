Crime
Owasso Police Seek Video, Pics Of Suspected Police Impersonator
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso Police are looking for a man they say is posing as a police officer and trying to steal credit information from people.
They say the man always flashes a police badge and claims he is investigating a fraud case - asking people for credit information to help with the investigation.
Police say real law enforcement will always have a professional badge and official credentials.
Police are trying to get pictures or video of this man. If you have anything, they are asking you to contact them at 918-272-2244.