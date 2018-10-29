Arrests Made After Cattle Theft In Creek County
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - Three people have been arrested in connection with cattle theft in Creek County and an arrest warrant issued for a fourth person.
Investigators say 13 head of cattle were stolen from pens near Mannford and the victim, who attended a weekly livestock sale, identified a lot of a dozen cattle that matched the description of the stolen animals.
Special Ranger Bart Perrier with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association led the investigation.
The Association says William Booth and James Adams of Mannford and Jeremiah Richard of Jennings each face charges for the theft, as well as charges of knowingly concealing stolen property. They say a fourth person, Marcia Adams of Mannford, is also being charged with knowingly concealing stolen property.
Investigators say the suspects confessed to the theft and said they removed the calves’ ear tags and sold 12 of the 13 animals to change the headcount in an attempt to avoid suspicion.
The Association says Richard, who was employed by Mid-America Stockyards, and Booth, who worked at the Creek County Justice Center, have been terminated from their jobs.
They say Booth, James Adams, and Marcia Adams have been arrested by the Creek County Sheriff’s Office and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Richard.