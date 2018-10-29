Merchants Say Policy Change Could Limit Use Of Stolen Credit Cards
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police say they work more than 100 cases each week that involve stolen credit cards, and they’re expecting that number to go up around the holidays.
Many major corporations, like QuikTrip, say their hands are tied because of agreements made with credit card companies. They say simple changes in policy might help prevent thieves from using stolen credit cards so easily.
Credit card fraud can happen in seconds in broad daylight, and go undetected.
“We don’t even see your card when you do a pin. We don’t see it, so we don’t really know what is on there,” said Mike Thornbrugh from QuikTrip.
Police say they are working hundreds of stolen credit card cases every month.
“The holiday season is just about to kick off, so we’re expecting to see even more cases with fraudulent credit card use coming up,” said Corporal Matt Rose.”
It’s an issue that business owners say might slow down if credit card companies made simple changes to their policies.
For example, Visa’s website specifically says “merchants cannot … refuse to complete a purchase transaction because a cardholder refuses to provide ID.”
QuikTrip says that makes a cashier’s ability to ask someone for an ID, even if they feel that person might be using a stolen card, out of the question.
“You have to adhere to it and, if you don’t, you can’t use that credit card,” said Thornbrugh. “With as many people who use credit cards, what are you going to do? You are going to adhere to their policy.”
QuikTrip says it has been pushing for credit card companies to make small changes to their policy, like requiring a pin for all of their credit cards, which it believes could make a big difference.
“At this point, we have been unsuccessful. We are going to continue to push for it,” Thornbrugh said. “It won’t stop crime, don’t get me wrong, but we really think it would slow it down quite a bit.”
Police recommend that you never leave your purse, wallet, or credit cards unattended in your car. They say, if you go inside, your stuff needs to go with you.