Black Panther Author Priest Makes Tulsa Appearances
TULSA, Oklahoma - It's less than a week away to the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo, and a very special guest who's in town for the event will also speak at the Center for Poets and Writers at OSU-Tulsa.
Christopher Priest is the groundbreaking author of the Black Panther series, made into a 2018 hit film. Priest is the first African-American writer and editor to work in the comic book industry and has over 39 years of writing, editing and publishing experience.
"It's huge - he's a huge guest. His career in comic books has been massive," said Dexter Nelson II, one of the organizers of the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo.
Priest will appear on a live episode of Words on Air, hosted by the Center for Poets & Writers at the Thomas K. McKeon Center for Creativity. The free event will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 910 South Boston Avenue.
Oklahoma State University Professor Lindsey Smith said Priest will discuss the craft of writing before a live audience. Though the event is free, you must have a printed ticket to the event. You can register by following this link to Event Brite.
If you can't make the event, you will be able to watch and other artists at the Center for Poets & Writers website.
The Tulsa Pop Culture Expo is November 2-4 at the Renaissance Hotel. Other guests include Adam Baldwin of Firefly and Angel, Brandon Routh of Superman Returns and Legends of Tomorrow, and Katie Cassidy of Arrow.
Learn more about the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo.