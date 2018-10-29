Green Country Religious Groups Discuss Ways To Keep Congregations Safe
TULSA, Oklahoma - After this weekend’s shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, religious communities throughout Tulsa are discussing how to keep their congregations safe.
They’re also coming together to support the city’s Jewish congregations and planning a memorial service for people of all faiths.
As Congregation B’Nai Emunah gets ready to host that memorial service, the talk of security is a big topic.
“Acts of hate against Jews are no different than acts of hate against Muslim, acts of hate against any racial or any minority group, and we all come from different minority groups,” said Rabbi Michael Weinstein from Temple Israel.
Instead of dividing, the killings over the weekend continue to unite all faiths, with Jewish congregations around Tulsa receiving an outpouring of support.
“Equality Center to the Islamic Society of Tulsa, Catholics and Jews and Christians, it’s just a whole coming together,” said Rabbi Daniel Kaiman from Congregation B’Nai Emunah.
But as religious communities stand together, security is also on the minds of many, and the topic of safety has long been debated.
“When things like this happen, we always go back to the drawing board and revisit all our practices,” said Rabbi Kaiman.
As safety continues to be a topic of discussion, religious leaders say they want others to know they stand in solidarity.
“We have to continue to stand and say this is not the world that we want to create,” said Pastor Chris Moore from Fellowship Congregational United Church of Christ.
“Whether we need to stand arm in arm and wrap around those temples and synagogues and protect them, whether we need to drive them to the grocery store, whatever they need, we are right by their side,” said Aliye Shimi, the executive director at Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry.
The memorial service begins Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome.