McAleenan said the formation of multiple large groups — like the migrant caravans — present new security threats. He claimed that the caravan at the Guatemala-Mexico border is employing "violent and dangerous" tactics. And he emphasized that, as President Donald Trump has made clear, the U.S. will not allow a large group to enter the country illegally, and advised migrants to seek asylum in Mexico, where he said the government is offering migrants protection and employment authorization.