News
Tulsa Rally Held In Support Of State Question 794
Tuesday, October 30th 2018, 1:41 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Supporters of State Question 794 are trying to get their message across before next Tuesday's general election.
Monday evening, a rally was held in the Woody Guthrie Center.
State Question 794, also known as Marsy's Law, would strengthen victims' rights in Oklahoma, including the right to be notified before an offender is released.
"These people who are victimized by crime or survivors of people who've been killed crime, feel like they are basically left with not knowing to do next. We want to empower them to take a more invested interest in what they can do," said Kim Moyer.
If approved, Oklahoma will become the 6th state to enact Marsy's law.