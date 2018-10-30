News
Candidate For State School Superintendent Campaigns In Glenpool
Tuesday, October 30th 2018, 1:46 AM CDT
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - Candidates for statewide office continue efforts to drum up support ahead of next Tuesday's election.
Like Democrat John Cox, who is running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Monday evening, Cox attended a "meet and greet" event in Glenpool. Cox says his message is to fund public schools and let Oklahoma take care of the students.
"I'm in a position now where I can help other people regardless if its in this position or not I'm working hard to just take care of our people and our kids," said John Cox.
Cox is running against incumbent Joy Hofmeister, a Republican and Independent candidate Larry Huff.