TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa school is working to build community with its neighbors.

Monday evening, Metro Christian Academy located at 6363 South Trenton held a fall festival block party for families who live near the school.

Metro Christian Academy says almost half of the children in the area live in poverty, and more than 60-percent of households are single parent families.

Students there say they want to bring the neighborhood together.

The event included live music, inflatables, and even a "spooky science" tent where kids learned about bones, the heart, and eating healthy.