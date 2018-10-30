News
Tulsa School Holds Neighborhood Block Party
Tuesday, October 30th 2018, 1:49 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa school is working to build community with its neighbors.
Monday evening, Metro Christian Academy located at 6363 South Trenton held a fall festival block party for families who live near the school.
Metro Christian Academy says almost half of the children in the area live in poverty, and more than 60-percent of households are single parent families.
Students there say they want to bring the neighborhood together.
The event included live music, inflatables, and even a "spooky science" tent where kids learned about bones, the heart, and eating healthy.