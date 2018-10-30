Temps will remain mild this morning due to the influx of low-level moisture and the south winds remaining elevated overnight. Most locations will remain in the lower to mid-60s this morning and top out later today into the lower to mid-70s depending upon your exact location across eastern Oklahoma. The surface front should enter northern Oklahoma between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. before moving out of southeastern Oklahoma by 9 p.m. to midnight. While low level moisture has increased significantly compared to yesterday morning, the surface instability is expected to remain low as the boundary enters our area. Enough instability may exist for a few thunderstorms in the mix, but no severe weather is expected in northeastern Oklahoma this afternoon or evening. A layer of warm-air aloft could cap limit the coverage across northeastern Oklahoma with a better chance across southeastern sections. For this reason, the metro pops will remain around 30% with higher chances to the southeast. Some hi-res runs develop a narrow line of showers a hair southeast of the metro between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. while other runs develop this narrow line slightly northwest of the metro. Our metro window will remain from approximately 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the window across southeastern and east central Oklahoma from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.