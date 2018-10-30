News
Owasso To Preview Street Construction Projects At Meeting
Tuesday, October 30th 2018, 3:01 AM CDT
Updated:
OWASSO, Oklahoma - The City of Owasso is holding a public meeting Tuesday to talk about several upcoming construction projects.
In a post on the city's Facebook page, officials say they will have updates on the 106th Street North corridor. That includes a new project that will widen the intersection of 106th Street North and 129th East Avenue.
Another project is the re-alignment of the North Owasso Expressway to connect a new intersection with 137th East Avenue and the widening of the intersection at 106th Street North and 145th East Avenue.
Residents are encouraged to come and ask questions. The 6:30 p.m. meeting is being held in the community room of Owasso's City Hall at 200 South Main Street.