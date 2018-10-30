Crime
1 Shot In Home Invasion In NE OKC, 3 Suspects At Large
Tuesday, October 30th 2018, 3:25 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police said one person was transported to the hospital after a home invasion in northeast Oklahoma City.
Officials on scene said the male victim was shot after three suspects tried to enter a home in the 1800 block on northeast 51st Street.
Officers said there were four people in the home, including one small child at the time of the invasion. Officials said one person was shot after trying to resist, possibly a juvenile victim.
The victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, but is expected to recover.
The suspects are described as black males. No arrests have been made.