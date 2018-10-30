Tulsa Street Work May Cause Some Congestion Starting Today
TULSA, Oklahoma - Starting this morning, the City of Tulsa says a new downtown street project will shift part of 3rd Street to one-way traffic for the rest of the week.
Tulsa says workers will focus on 3rd Street between Greenwood Avenue and the bridge over Highway 75. The street department say they'll remove old pavement and replace it with new asphalt.
The good news is the work will be done this Friday, so drivers won't have to deal with it for very long.
The city says they have more projects like this one planned for downtown Tulsa over the next several months. That list includes repaving Archer between Guthrie and Boulder Avenues and Main Street between 6th and 15th Streets.
Cost of these project comes to $1,288,352 from the City's 2014 Improve Our Tulsa Third Penny Sales Tax.