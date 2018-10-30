News On 6/SoonerPoll: SQ 800 Polling Shows Still Voters Unsure
TULSA, Oklahoma - News On 6 has new exclusive polling on State Question 800, which is one of several questions on next Tuesday's general election ballot.
State Question 800 would set up a rainy day fund for oil and gas money.
This is one of the closest state questions on the ballot, despite having widespread support originally for the idea to create this kind of fund earlier this year.
The fund, which is called a vision fund, is meant to help insulate Oklahoma from the boom and bust of oil and gas. Most fossil fuel states have something like this already.
The numbers from our News On 6/SoonerPoll.com poll show it is a statistical tie.
Support for the fund is at 39.8-percent and the opposition comes in at 36.5-percent. A 3-point difference with a margin of error at 4.63-percent.
One reason our pollster says this is so close, partly out of confusion. It's called the vision fund, which some could be confusing with the state question concerning eye doctors. State Question 800 is also wordy.[see below]
"I don't think that people are really paying very much attention to what this is going to do and how it's going to improve things. I think people know there's been budget deficits and you need to fix that. This is their response in how to fix it but i don't think people make that connection,' said SoonerPoll.com's Bill Shapard.