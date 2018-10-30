News On 6/SoonerPoll: Voters Support State Question 801
TULSA, Oklahoma - News On 6 has new exclusive polling on State Question 801, which is one of several questions on next Tuesday's general election ballot.
State Question 801 would change how school districts can use your tax dollars.
Polling results show State Question 801 has the widest margin for a State Question next to victims' rights.
The question is fairly straight forward. It allows school districts to use property taxes to pay teachers. Right now, districts are only allowed to use property taxes to add buildings or repair existing ones.
Here are the results of our latest News On 6/SoonerPoll.com:
Supporters make up 55-percent and the opposition is 18 points behind or about 37-percent. The The undecideds came in at 8-percent, which appears this state question will be approved by voters next Tuesday.
SoonerPoll's Bill Shapard says the support for the state question comes directly from the decline in Oklahoma schools.
"I think that what people are saying when it comes to education there's too much in one pocket and not enough in another and people see 801 as an opportunity to equalize that," said SoonerPoll.com's Bill Shapard.