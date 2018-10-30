Tulsans Seem To Like Those New Lime Scooters
TULSA, Oklahoma - The latest numbers are in on those new Lime scooters that have popped up all Tulsa.
In a tweet, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said that Lime tells him over 1,700 riders used Lime scooters in the first three days they were available in Tulsa.
They completed 4,400 trips and traveled a total of over 5,400 miles. Mayor Bynum said that is the distance from Tulsa to Buenos Aires, Argentina. He also mentioned the average speed was just under four miles per hour.
Interesting data from @limebike: In their first 3 days in #Tulsa, over 1700 individual riders completed more than 4400 trips over a total of 5,449 miles. That’s the equivalent of riding a scooter from Tulsa to Buenos Aires, Argentina (at an average speed of 3.9 miles per hour)! pic.twitter.com/6pe71fctIp— G.T. Bynum (@gtbynum) October 29, 2018
You can find Lime scooters by using the app, because all the scooters have GPS And apparently plenty of people have been able to find them over the weekend.
Remember, when you ride Lime scooters, the city and the company encourages everyone to wear a helmet and to park them responsibly.