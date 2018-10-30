News
Tulsa's Promise Of Hope Dinner & Fashion Show This Saturday
Tuesday, October 30th 2018, 8:41 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -
A special fashion show and dinner takes place Saturday, November 3rd which helps raise money for two non-profits working together to help the Tulsa community.
Layla Freeman, CEO of Light of Hope and Kendra Morgan, Executive Director of Family Promise stopped by 6 In The Morning to talk about Promise Of Hope fundraiser at the Tulsa Country Club.
Our own Lori Fullbright will be the emcee for the evening.
The dinner is at 6 p.m. and the fashion show at 7 p.m.
Tickets are still available at their website.