News On 6/Sooner Poll: Gap Narrows On State Question 793
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma voters will head to the polls and decide on several State Questions, including SQ 793 which would allow eye doctors in big-box stores.
State Question 793 has gotten a lot of attention lately in ads on TV and buzz in the news. If passed, eye doctors would be able to work out big box stores like Walmart - which has been a frequent target of the opposition campaign.
Here are numbers from our exclusive poll:
Support sits at 47 percent, and the opposition is at about 41 percent. An interesting thing to note about this is just how much closer the two sides have gotten since our last polling which showed a much wider split.
Also to note here: despite supporters saying having eye doctors in stores would mean affordable access to care, they've never been able to break 50 percent which could mean this one might come down to the wire.
"Those that oppose 793 have really gained some ground here in the last month," said Bill Shapard of Soonerpoll.com.
"I think that's due in large part to the fact that when people find out that optometrists oppose this - even though the language is written to think people support it - it's really not. I think that's what changing the numbers in the last month."
Learn more about SQ 793: