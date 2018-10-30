News
Holland Hall Art Exhibit Features Stunning Photographs
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new art gallery at Holland Hall is open and creating quite the buzz.
The exhibit features stunning photographs of all types of insects created by artist Bob Sober. After realizing that painting would take too long to create as many images as he would like, Sober turned to photography to create vibrant and detailed images of various bugs.
Part of the proceeds from any art purchased from the exhibit, which runs through November 20th, will go to help the Holland Hall art program.