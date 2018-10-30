Asian Lady Beetles Returning To Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - Asian Lady Beetles are making a return to parts of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Forestry Services. The critters look like ladybugs but aren't the same.
Asian Lady Beetles tend to be more orange than red and are slightly bigger than ladybugs, according to a fact sheet from Oklahoma State University. They also have a distinctive "W" or "M" shaped black mark on just behind their heads.
The pesky insects generally aren't harmful, but they can bite and infestations may cause allergic reactions in sensitive people, according to an information sheet from Oklahoma State University.
They're a nuisance if they show up in large numbers in your home - and they produce a stinky smell and yellowish fluid if you smash them.
Instead of using chemicals, OSU recommends you repair holes and tears in your window screens and be sure to seal cracks and crevices in outer walls.
If they do make it into your home, vacuum them up or you can make a trap following these instructions.