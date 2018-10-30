Crime
2 Men Charged In Tulsa Triple Murder
Tuesday, October 30th 2018
TULSA, Oklahoma - Prosecutors filed first-degree murder charges against two men in the deaths of three people earlier this month.
Prosecutors issued three arrest warrants for Andrew Labryam Conard and another man.
According to records from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Conard is currently serving a suspended sentence for being a felon in possession of firearm.
The victims -- Hosea Fletcher, Ramon Brown, and Brown's 7-year-old daughter -- were found in a burning home near Seminole and Greenwood on Sunday, October 14, 2018.
Conard and the other man each face three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first degree arson.