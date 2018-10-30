"Today's announcement by Whirlpool represents yet another major investment in the Tulsa community by one of the top companies in the world," Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "Whirlpool has been a steadfast corporate citizen, and one of the region's leaders in recruiting Tulsans of all backgrounds and nationalities into their workforce. They are a model of the work we are advocating through the New Tulsans Initiative, and we look forward to ensuring they are able to continue to grow their operations in the region."