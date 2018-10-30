Whirlpool Corporation Expanding Tulsa Operations With Construction Of New Facility
TULSA, Oklahoma - Whirlpool Corporation plans to expand its operations in Tulsa with the addition of a new Factory Distribution Center. The expansion will be right next to it's existing facilities at East 76th St. North and North Yale.
"This new facility will help us streamline operations, from both a production and distribution standpoint, and ultimately allow us to better serve our customers throughout the region," said Jim Keppler, vice president, Integrated Supply Chain and Quality - North America Region at Whirlpool Corporation. "This investment is a testament to our skilled workforce in Tulsa and our strong relationship with the state of Oklahoma and the Tulsa community. We're excited to break ground and bring this project to life."
Construction of the new, 798,000 square-foot facility is expected to begin in mid-November 2018, with a targeted completion date of December 2019.
"Today's announcement by Whirlpool represents yet another major investment in the Tulsa community by one of the top companies in the world," Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "Whirlpool has been a steadfast corporate citizen, and one of the region's leaders in recruiting Tulsans of all backgrounds and nationalities into their workforce. They are a model of the work we are advocating through the New Tulsans Initiative, and we look forward to ensuring they are able to continue to grow their operations in the region."
Whirlpool says the expansion will support the creation of an estimated 150 additional manufacturing jobs in Tulsa.
"This investment by Whirlpool will ensure its long-term viability in our state, and recognizes the strong economic growth of our economy," said Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin. "We are excited to add these new jobs and investment in our state. This is another indication that our commitment to pro-business policies is helping to retain and attract a wide variety of jobs and businesses to our state."
“Whirlpool is a great asset for the Tulsa-area economy and a leader among northeast Oklahoma manufacturers,” said Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber. “This $55 million expansion shows a tremendous commitment to our community. Beyond the capital investment, 150 more quality jobs will have ripple effects throughout our region’s economy. We at the Tulsa Regional Chamber are grateful to Whirlpool and excited to see continued success at their Tulsa operations.”