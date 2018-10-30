Crime
'Huge' Public Response Helps TPD Identify Perfume Theft Suspects
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are thanking the public for their help in identifying suspects in a series of thefts from Ulta stores. They said the women are part of a group that stole $10,000 in perfume last week alone.
TPD said the "brazen criminals" have been stealing perfume from Ulta stores since February. The "huge" public quickly helped officers identify the suspects one by one, according to the TPD Facebook page.
They said other merchants contacted them and said the group has been stealing from their stores on a daily basis.
"We will be asking the DA to file Criminal Conspiracy Charges on this group which should be a $50,000 bond each and time in the Department of Corrections if approved," said Sergeant Ali Maurer, TPD.