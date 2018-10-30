News
Body Found In Pott. Co. Identified As Missing Shawnee Woman
Tuesday, October 30th 2018, 3:58 PM CDT
Authorities have identified the body found dead in a creek Saturday as a woman who had been reported missing.
The victim was discovered Saturday, Oct. 27, by a jogger in the area.
Tuesday the Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the victim as Colleen Dawn Smith. Smith was reported missing on October 13.
Officials say the cause of death is undetermined and is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about Smith’s death is asked to contact the Shawnee Police Department.