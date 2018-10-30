Crime
Suspect Arrested After Sand Springs Police Chase
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs police say a man was arrested after leading officers on a chase.
Police say Bryan Whorton is accused of shoplifting at a Walmart and, when they attempted to detain him, he fled and officers chased after him.
Officers say the chase ended near Anderson Elementary, east of 177th West Avenue on Anderson Road. They say Whorton tried to hide behind a house near the school, but officers found and arrested him.
Police say Whorton also has a felony warrant out of Rogers County.