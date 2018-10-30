News
Congressman Mullin Celebrates Signing Of Federal Opioid Bill
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Congressman Markwayne Mullin was in Green Country Tuesday, celebrating the recent signing of the federal opioid bill. Tuesday’s conference wraps up a series of roundtables Congressman Mullin has hosted since 2016.
"This is something we’re wanting to show, guys for two years we didn’t waste your time. For two years we have a whole list of accomplishments that we were able to accomplish because you were persistent in being in these meetings and staying involved," said Mullin.
Congressman Mullin continues to push the Overdose Prevention and Patient Safety Act which was not included in the final version of the opioid bill.