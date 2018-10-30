Exclusive News On 6 Poll: Whose Favorability Is Higher, Edmondson's Or Stitt's?
The latest News On 6/News 9 poll shows the race is tight between Republican Kevin Stitt and Democrat Drew Edmondson.
Our exclusive poll shows voters actually may have a more favorable opinion of Edmondson with 43.8 percent over Stitt's 40.9 percent.
Polling numbers show President Donald Trump’s 58.3 percent favorability rating in the News On 6/News 9 poll is helping Stitt.
However, Gov. Mary Fallin’s low 19 percent favorability rating seems to be a good thing for Edmondson.
“Mary Fallin’s very low favorability is having an impact on this race. It just has to,” SoonerPoll's Bill Shapard said. “He’s (Edmondson) inheriting a lot of support from people who think we are going in the wrong direction.”
The pollster said the biggest issue of the race is education and Edmondson has campaigned as the education candidate.
Numbers show it’s working, but not well enough at the moment.
“I think the message here is Edmondson is not doing as well with women as he should,” said Shapard.
Shapard also said that Stitt’s number among women show room for improvement as well.
“Among women, Donald Trump is 18 points more favorable than Kevin Stitt is,” he said.
Stitt is benefiting from a growing Republican party in Oklahoma.
“Right now, Donald Trump is helping Kevin Stitt get across the finish line,” said Shapard.