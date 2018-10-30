Sports 1
College Football Playoff Poll Released; Where Does OU Rank?
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Sooners are ranked No. 7 in the first college football playoff poll of the season.
The poll was released Tuesday night on ESPN. Behind OU in the Top 10 were Washington State at No. 8, Kentucky at No. 9 and Ohio State at No. 10.
Alabama was ranked No. 1 in the poll. If the playoffs started today, the Crimson Tide would play Notre Dame, ranked No. 4.
Clemson was ranked No. 2 in the poll. If the playoffs started today, the Tigers would play LSU (also the Tigers) who is ranked No. 3.
Michigan was ranked No. 5, and Georgia was just ahead of Oklahoma at No. 6.
The Sooners are on the road this week in Lubbock to face Texas Tech.