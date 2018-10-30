NORMAN, Oklahoma - A tenured Geophysics and Geology Professor at the University of Oklahoma is questioning why the administration recently sent out a memo advising the OU Community against inappropriate Halloween costumes. 

Dr. David Deming has taught at OU for 27-years.  He says he got a memo last week from OU’s Administration that reads in part “please select your costumes and depictions in a way that does not demean, dehumanize or diminish anyone’s identity or culture.” 

Deming says the reminder was unnecessary.

“It’s a time of scarce resources, and they are taking the resources that are provided to them, and using it to regulate Halloween costumes?  I don’t think so,” Deming said. 

Tenured Philosophy Professor Dr. Stephen Ellis says there was nothing wrong with the memo. 

Several students News 9 talked to Tuesday agreed with Dr. Ellis. 